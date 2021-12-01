ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice And Twitter Is Here For It

By Martin Berrios
 6 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B has added yet another notch to her already star studded belt. She is the female rapper to have multiple songs go diamond which is a pretty big deal.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell’s week is already off to a great start. On Monday, November 29 she found out that her collaboration with Maroon 5 “Girls Like You” sold over 10 million units. “Wow I got two Diamond records. Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote via Twitter.

While this is quite the accomplish for any recording artist, regardless of genre, this is not the first time she has hit that benchmark. Her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” has since gone on to sell 10 million copies. Naturally when she made the announcement her fans swarmed her social feeds with congratulatory feedback. In signature Bardi fashion she reposted the most funny responses and added her touch of banter.

You can check out her “Girls Life You” collaboration with Maroon 5 below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Cardi B Is the First Female Rapper To Go Diamond Twice And Twitter Is Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

