ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Hornets (13-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum. Game...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Win as easy as 1-2-3 for Bucks Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 40 points in the first half alone to cruise to the easy 123-92 home victory. The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break was not just their biggest halftime lead in franchise history, it was also Orlando's biggest deficit at the end of the first two quarters as well ever. The lead would grow to more than 50 points, but the Magic were able to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 12 points in limited work while Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points. Patrick Connaughton scored 17 points off the bench as seven different Bucks players registered double figures.
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Rod Boone: Hornets Depth Helped Carry Them to Win vs. Hawks

The Hornets came into this weekend looking to get back on track after three straight losses that included one to the lowly Rockets. The team was able to do just that last night with a 130-127 win in Atlanta despite the team being short-handed without three starters, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, and one role player in Jalen McDaniels who were all placed in COVID protocols on Saturday afternoon as first reported by Stadium's Shams Charnia.
NBA
WITN

Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Miles Bridges
WNCT

Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets, without four players, leaned on their best 3-point shooting game of the season and beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-127 on Sunday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s. John Collins […]
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Fiserv Forum Game Time
firstsportz.com

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins heart courtesy to another epic interaction with a young fan after Bucks vs Nuggets matchup

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a player who has always accepted his critics with a smile and deservingly is a part of zero-haters group. Be it with his most recent Oreo discovery or his All-Star game on court-commentary, the Greek Freak has always ended up winning hearts after his heart-warming and hilarious gestures. However, he ended up making a young fan feel immensely special after the Bucks vs Nuggets game as well.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland gets the star treatment from Bucks: What it means for the Cavs – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after watching (on TV) the Cavs lose 112-104 in Milwaukee Monday night:. 1. A year ago, could you imagine this? Not just the Cavs having a 13-12 record playing one of the NBA’s toughest early-season schedules. But how about this: The scouting report being if you want to shut down the Cavs, you have to stop Darius Garland?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte Hornets past Atlanta Hawks

Miles Bridges scored 32 points to help the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks Kelly Oubre Jr. weighed in with 28 points for Charlotte as the Hornets made a season-high 17 three-pointers.John Collins led Atlanta with a season-best 31 points and 12 rebounds.How do you spell Miles Bridges? I think it's A-L-L S-T-A-R.#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/BXgFfiR8LR— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 6, 2021Donovan Mitchell helped himself to 35 points as the Utah Jazz edged a 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland missed a potential game-winner for Cleveland with 2.9 seconds left.Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds...
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Thunder, Cavs deserve more respect as 'dogs

Magic @ 76ers (-15, 208.5), 7 p.m. ET. How many teams in the NBA really deserve to be giving 15 points to anyone? That list shouldn't include the 76ers, who have lost seven of their last 10 ATS and own just two victories by 15 or more points through their first 20 contests.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy