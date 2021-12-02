South Carolina gun shop owner charged after ‘prank’ leaves friend dead

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Saturday, as a Michigan judge set a combined million-dollar bond for their release. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were arrested overnight after police tracked them down in an industrial building in Detroit -- 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the shooting in Oxford. The pair were considered fugitives -- having reportedly withdrawn $4,000 in cash and switched off their phones -- although the Crumbleys' lawyers told the court their clients "were absolutely going to turn themselves in." But Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County -- where the shooting took place -- told reporters during a news conference Saturday that it appeared the couple had help in "hiding" from police.

