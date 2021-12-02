ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Carolina gun shop owner charged after ‘prank’ leaves friend dead

foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJail records show Jon Whitley, who owns Coastal Firearm, was arrested Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Berkeley County deputies responded to the business on Nov. 2 and found Stefan Mrgan with a gunshot wound to the face. Mrgan did not survive the shooting. Whitley told deputies that...

foxlexington.com

KCBD

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

SENECA, S.C. (WYFF) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina. Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
live5news.com

South Carolina man charged in fatal DUI as motorcyclist dies

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Police are charging a man with felony DUI resulting in death after a fatal upstate South Carolina crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells local news outlets that 33-year-old Barney Louis Trotter of Pickens struck and killed 40-year-old Jodah Mullinax on Thursday. Mullinax was riding a...
PICKENS, SC
bostonnews.net

Premier South Carolina Law Firm Secures $10 Million Dollar Verdict for Amputee

Firm Secures $10 Million Dollar Verdict for Amputee. Florence, SC resident, April Jones, suffered a severe foot injury at the Beltline Drive Walmart that resulted in multiple amputations, including a loss of her right leg above the knee. A Florence County jury awarded Ms. Jones $10 million for her pain & suffering and past & future medical expenses.
LAW
WJCL

South Carolina man jailed on 15 charges after claims he used bathroom cam at Hilton Head rental home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina man is facing a string of child sex abuse charges after deputies said he spied on his victims in a rental property. Bob Bromage, with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that Seth Taylor Bruce, 45, of Greer, is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree and one count of voyeurism in connection with crimes on Hilton Head Island.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Million-dollar bond as US school shooter parents plead not guilty

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Saturday, as a Michigan judge set a combined million-dollar bond for their release. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were arrested overnight after police tracked them down in an industrial building in Detroit -- 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the shooting in Oxford. The pair were considered fugitives -- having reportedly withdrawn $4,000 in cash and switched off their phones -- although the Crumbleys' lawyers told the court their clients "were absolutely going to turn themselves in." But Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County -- where the shooting took place -- told reporters during a news conference Saturday that it appeared the couple had help in "hiding" from police.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLTX.com

Man found dead in South Carolina home with hands and feet bound

JACKSON, S.C. — Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up dead for weeks in his own Aiken County home with his hands and feet tied up. Authorities say the body of 61-year-old Eldon Ledford was found behind a door blocked by a couch. Police found Ledford on Nov. 14 after a neighbor called saying there was a foul odor in the area and Ledford hadn’t been seen for a few weeks.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

