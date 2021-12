The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but then turned around to fall quite sharply as Jerome Powell struggled to keep the markets from falling apart while speaking in front of Congress. He mentioned that inflation was no longer what he would call “transitory”, and traders as a result started to price in a lot of interest rate hikes in the United States. This of course made the US dollar strengthen, and as you can see, we spiked to the downside to reach down below the 1.32 handle. The large, round, psychologically significant figure seemed to have offered support, at least for the short term.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO