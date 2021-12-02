UK students react to classmate winning Miss USA 2021

Elle Smith, alumna of University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism and Media, won the 2021 Miss USA pageant Monday after previously being crowned Miss Kentucky. Smith graduated with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science in May 2020. according to her biography from WHAS11, where she works as a reporter. According to WHAS11, while at UK, she was vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists, a videographer for SEC Network and UK Athletics and a reporter for the Student News Network.

