ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

UK students react to classmate winning Miss USA 2021

foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Louisville reporter Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021

(LEX 18) — Elle Smith is the new Miss USA 2021!. Smith represented Kentucky Monday night in the Miss USA pageant, which celebrates the unique beauty of women across cultures. Smith currently works as a journalist at WHAS11 in Louisville and is a 2020 graduate from the University of Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

UK, Journalism and Media alumna crowned Miss USA

Elle Smith, alumna of University of Kentucky’s School of Journalism and Media, won the 2021 Miss USA pageant Monday after previously being crowned Miss Kentucky. Smith graduated with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science in May 2020. according to her biography from WHAS11, where she works as a reporter. According to WHAS11, while at UK, she was vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists, a videographer for SEC Network and UK Athletics and a reporter for the Student News Network.
WORLD
foxlexington.com

Newly crowned Miss USA, UK grad ready for Miss Universe

It has been a whirlwind journey for the young journalist. Smith has gone from representing Kentucky to the entire country. Next stop, the world. She’s currently in quarantine in Israel as she prepares to compete in just her third pageant ever. We caught up with her to learn more about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Usa#Miss Kentucky#Broadcast Journalism#Uk
AdWeek

Kentucky Reporter Wins Miss USA Title

WHAS reporter Elle Smith can now add the title of Miss USA to her resume. Over the weekend, Smith represented Kentucky in the Miss USA pageant and she beat out 50 competitors from across the U.S. Smith will go on to compete for the title of Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel in mid-December.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
lanereport.com

UK CI Alumna Elle Smith trades Miss Kentucky title for Miss USA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — With beauty, brains, and the Big Blue Nation supporting her, a University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information (CI) alumna has traded her Miss Kentucky title for Miss USA. Elle Smith has won the 2021 Miss USA pageant. The UK graduate will now represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant on Dec. 12, in Eilat, Israel.
KENTUCKY STATE
dayton.com

Springfield native crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title

Springfield native Ellen Smith competed in her first-ever pageant in May, and was crowned Miss Kentucky. On Monday night, she was named Miss USA. Now, the 2016 Shawnee High School graduate is headed to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. The competition is scheduled for Dec. 12, and it will air on Fox television.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Shawnee High School grad wins Miss USA

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark-Shawnee High School grad Elle Smith was crowned Miss USA on Monday night, November 29. According to a Facebook post by Clark-Shawnee Schools, Smith graduated from the Clark-Shawnee high school with the class of 2016. Superintendent of Clark-Shawnee Local School District Brian Kuhn released the following statement on Smith’s win: The […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
fsu.edu

Incoming FSU Student Breanna Myles Crowned Miss Teen USA 2021

Incoming FSU student Breanna Myles was recently crowned Miss Teen USA 2021 after winning the Miss Florida Teen USA 2021 competition earlier this year. Breanna is the first Floridian to win the Miss Teen USA title and the first person of color, of African descent, and Latino descent to represent Florida in the Miss Teen USA competition.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Hot 97-5

Miss North Dakota Nearly Wins The Miss USA Pageant

Close but no cigar. Hotdog but no mustard. Miss North Dakota's Caitlyn Vogel nearly won the Miss USA pageant last night. If you're wondering why you didn't see it on TV? Well, it was hard to find. It was on the fyi network (which I don't have) and you could stream it on Hulu and other services.
POLITICS
foxlexington.com

Lexington woman, UK grad named Kentucky Derby official artist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY/WKYT) – A Lexington woman and University of Kentucky graduate was named the official artist of the upcoming Kentucky Derby. Aimee Griffith is originally from Bardstown, Ky. Her art will be on full display this upcoming May during the Run for the Roses. Five years ago Sunday will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Eastern High School students wear blue and white in support of classmate with stage 4 cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Eastern High School came out Monday night to show support for a classmate who is fighting bone cancer. Eastern High School basketball player Brycen Doughty is fighting cancer, and he's getting all the support he could have never imagined, not just from his teammates, but from the entire school that sported blue and white in a fundraiser in his honor.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
KTUL

New Miss USA crowned in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The new Miss USA is waking up in Tulsa this morning after winning the crown at the River Spirit Casino Monday night. Miss Kentucky USA, Elle Smith, is now Miss USA. Smith is a 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky and currently works as a...
TULSA, OK
Essence

Elle Smith Wins Miss USA, Third Black Woman In A Row To Take The Crown

The University of Kentucky graduate currently works as a multimedia journalist at a local ABC news station. On Monday night, a new Miss USA was crowned! Elle Smith, formerly Miss Kentucky took home the crown, in what is being dubbed as a three-peat victory; “for the third year in a row, a Black woman was crowned.”
SOCIETY
myrgv.com

Miss Texas USA, a McAllen native, competes for Miss USA tonight

McAllen native Victoria Hinojosa will be competing in the 70th annual Miss USA pageant tonight. Hinojosa, who was crowned Miss Texas USA 2021 in September, will compete against 50 other contestants representing each state and the District of Columbia. The pageant will be aired live on the FYI Network at 7 p.m. from the Paradise Cove Theater of the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy