Police: Man arrested after armed standoff at Richland trailer court

Stonehedge Court in Richland Township on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An attempt to evict a man from a Richland Township trailer court on Wednesday turned into a 45-minute armed standoff with police until the man surrendered, authorities said.

Two state constables arrived at Stonehedge Court on Walters Avenue at 1:30 p.m. to evict John Herdman from a trailer he lived in, Richland Township police Sgt. Jason Shuman said.

“When they encountered (Herdman), he said he was going to shoot them and he threw a shotgun shell at them,” Shuman said.

Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team members joined police at the scene and convinced the man to surrender.

“He surrendered shortly after our guys arrived,” said Tom Owens, SERT commander. “A lot of our guys were already out doing training.”

Residents at Stonehedge Court were told to shelter in place and Richland School District was notified to delay sending students home to the trailer court, Shuman said.

No injuries were reported. Police recovered a shotgun, Shuman said. Herdman is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats, he said.