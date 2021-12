The catastrophic effect of climate change is reducing the volume and variety of birdsong across Europe and North America, new research reveals.An international team of researchers led by the University of East Anglia (UEA) developed a new technique, combining world-leading citizen science bird monitoring data with recordings of individual species in the wild, to reconstruct the soundscapes of more than 200,000 sites over the past 25 years.The team unveiled a “widespread decline in the acoustic diversity and intensity of natural soundscapes”.Lead author Dr Simon Butler, from UEA’s school of biological sciences, explained: “We found a widespread decline in the acoustic diversity...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO