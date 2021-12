Editor‘s Note: This is the first in the series of season reviews for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers. Key stats: 1 win, 2 top fives, 5 top 10s, 26 laps led. McDowell struggled as the regular season came to a close with one top-20 finish (Michigan) in the final seven races. Those woes carried over into the playoffs with three finishes outside the top 20 in the Round of 16 — including a crash 30 laps into the playoffs at Darlington — leading to his elimination. He averaged a 20.5 finish on the season — a career best, but worst among all the playoff drivers. He was eliminated alongside Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola.

