Economy

Japan retracts a ban on new bookings on incoming international flights to defend against new variant due to criticisms

The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan retracts a ban on...

www.decaturdaily.com

The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Japan reverses ban on flight bookings

Japan’s airlines have started accepting bookings again for inbound international flights after a blanket ban last week to keep the Omicron variant out of the country. Japan reversed the policy after widespread opposition. It enables Japanese nationals and expat residents to return home. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines are...
LIFESTYLE
staradvertiser.com

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

TOKYO >> Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country further tightens its border controls against a new coronavirus variant, the transportation ministry said Wednesday. It said the request is an emergency precaution amid...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Japan postpones new flight reservations due to omicron

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls. The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Japan suspends new bookings for inbound flights until end-December

[Update, December 2] According to The Japan Times, the government is now reconsidering its earlier request for airlines to halt new flight reservations. On the morning of December 2, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the transport ministry to ‘give thorough considerations for Japanese nationals wishing to return.’ Kyodo News reports that Japanese airlines ANA and JAL have now resumed accepting new bookings for flights bound for Japan. It is currently unclear as to how this change will affect Japan’s foreign residents.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Japan Asks Airlines To Stop Accepting New Flight Bookings Until 2022

The Japanese government has asked airlines to stop accepting new bookings on flights to Japan over heightened concerns about the new omicron virus variant. The announcement from the Japanese transport ministry followed the news that a second traveler from overseas had tested positive for the variant. The Japanese transport ministry...
ECONOMY
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
eturbonews.com

More countries halt international flights over new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the large number of mutations in the newly-discovered variant raises serious concerns over how it will impact diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccinations. European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, today, urgently called for all air travel to and from countries with reported cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
