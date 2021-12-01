ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Research Director Inc., Exclusive November 2021 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas

allaccess.com
 6 days ago

What do you think? Add your comment below. Before we plow into the numbers, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our fellow travelers from XTRENDS – have this existential question: is it “dressing” or “stuffing?" Since most of us eat this food product only once a year,...

www.allaccess.com

allaccess.com

Research Director Inc., Exclusive November 2021 PPM Analysis For Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, Seattle-Tacoma, Phoenix, Detroit, And Minneapolis-St. Paul

What do you think? Add your comment below. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. along with the old cowhands from XTRENDS are back in the saddle again. It’s time for our third and final radio rodeo as we lasso the numbers from the NOVEMBER survey. This time we’ll see that several of the markets jumped the gun on this Santa nonsense and started playing holiday music towards the end of the survey. For accounting purposes, this one ran from OCTOBER 14th through NOVEMBER 10th. Here we go …
New Haven Register

Beata Murphy Named Program Director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles

IHeartmedia announced that Beata Murphy has been named program director for KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. Murphy’s promotion comes on the heels of former PD John Ivey’s promotion to president of CHR and programming strategy for iHeartmedia’s National Programming Group. Speaking of his successor — whose new duties will include overseeing...
theeastcountygazette.com

Are You a Los Angeles and Chicago Resident? Guaranteed Income Coming

If you’re a Los Angeles or Chicago resident, here’s how you can get guaranteed income based on a program currently being developed in the two states. Los Angeles will provide 3,200 low-income residents with $1,000 per month for one year while Chicago will provide 5,000 residents with $500 a month for the same period of time.
allaccess.com

Amanda Cupido Named Dir./Talk & Talent At CFMJ (Global News Radio 640 Toronto)

CORUS News-Talk CFMJ-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO)/TORONTO has named AMANDA CUPIDO as Dir./Talk & Talent. CUPIDO is a former reporter/producer at crosstown BELL MEDIA News-Talk CFRB-A (NEWSTALK 1010) and worked at WORLD VISION; she also produces podcasts, writing a book on the subject, "Let's Talk Podcasting: The Essential Guide to Doing it Right," and founding LEAD PODCASTING in 2020.
State
New York State
allaccess.com

Keith Urban

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Nashville's Keith Urban is making his return to the road in 2022 for his "The Speed of Now World Tour," marking his first international tour in four years. The 50-show North American tour dates have been added to his previously announced shows in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the UK. Warner Music Nashville/WEA's Ingrid Andress will join on the North American leg of the tour as the support act. The tour will kick off in Tampa, FL on Friday, June 17th, and hit cities including Nashville, Los Angeles and Chicago before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN on November 5th. Additionally, Urban has announced three more shows over Memorial Day Weekend for "Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, May 27th, 28th and 29th. Tickets for both the Las Vegas shows and Urban's world tour will be available for purchase on Friday, December 10th at 10a (PT).
allaccess.com

Kevin Kennedy Joins WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit For Middays

CUMULUS MEDIA WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT adds KEVIN KENNEDY for middays, starting later this week. He succeeds RACHEL RYAN, who had been voice tracking the shift from CUMULUS/DALLAS for the last four months. KENNEDY previously worked with CUMULUS DETROIT Dir. of FM Programming DAVID COREY in BOSTON, doing afternoons at...
allaccess.com

iHeartMedia Names John Ivey Pres. Of CHR Content Development And Strategy

IHEARTMEDIA has named JOHN IVEY Pres./CHR Content Development & Strategy, effective immediately. In his new role he will focus on the recruitment, training, deployment and career growth of talent across all of iHEART’s CHR stations. IVEY will work closely with DENNIS CLARK, EVP/Talent Development, to coach and develop talent. He will continue to report to TOM POLEMAN, Chief Programming Officer and Pres. of the National Programming Group for iHEARTMEDIA.
allaccess.com

WYMS (88Nine Radio Milwaukee) Christens New Café 'Deadwax'

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE's new café now has a name, "DEADWAX." The "sound café" will open in 2022 as part of the $770,000 renovation and expansion of the station's facility at 220 E. Pittsburgh Avenue in MILWAUKEE and will serve a menu developed by restauranteur CHAD MEIER as well as pop-ups with other chefs and a coffee selection in partnership with INTERVAL.
allaccess.com

Bob Barnett Hired As Dir./Content And Brand Mgr. For WYRK And WMSX/Buffalo

BOB BARNETT has been hired to the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BUFFALO team as Dir./Content and Brand Mgr. of WYRK (COUNTRY 106.5) and sister Soft AC station WMSX (96.1 THE BREEZE) succeeding CHRIS CROWLEY, who departed for a new position in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/15). BARNETT joins with over 35 years of...
NewsBreak
allaccess.com

Maine's Big Jab Sports Radio Adds 'Middays With Mannix And Mannix'

ATLANTIC COAST RADIO Sports WJJB-F/BANGOR, ME-WRED-A-W223BH/PORTLAND, ME (BIG JAB SPORTS RADIO)/BANGOR, ME has added another local show to its lineup, debuting "MIDDAYS WITH MANNIX AND MANNIX" for weekdays 10a-2p (ET). The show, hosted by brothers JEFF and TAYLOR MANNIX, who have been hosting a SATURDAY morning show for the station, gives BIG JAB a live and local lineup weekdays 6a-6p (ET). The MANNIX brothers replace FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK and CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME in the midday slot; the afternoon "PM JAB" with JAVIER GORRITI moves from 3-7p to 2-6p.
allaccess.com

WNCX/Cleveland PD/Midday Personality Bill Louis Announces Retirement

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND PD and longtime midday personality BILL LOUIS has announced his retirement after 34 years on the air at WNCX. LOUIS made the announcement on the air on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st and will retire at the end of the year. The WNCX website posted this statement from...
allaccess.com

CAA Names Bruno Del Granado Head Of Latin Music, Jeff Krones To Nashville Co-Head

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has announced the promotions of BRUNO DEL GRANADO to head of its LATIN MUSIC touring division and JEFF KRONES as Co-Head of its NASHVILLE division. Said CAA Head Of Music ROB LIGHT, “TODAY’s appointments of two superbly talented new leaders attest to the tremendous momentum CAA...
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Lynn McDonnell

I’ve had an illustrious career, spanning many great companies including Radio & Records, Interscope Records, Time Bomb Recordings, The Firm, Reprise Records, Live Nation, Epic Records, MARS Music. 1. What got you interested in the record business?. Interestingly enough, I had no idea such jobs existed. I always wanted to...
allaccess.com

KNOU (97.1 Now FM)/Los Angeles Flipping To All-News KNX Simulcast

AUDACY is flipping Top 40 KNOU (97.1 NOW FM)/LOS ANGELES to a simulcast of News KNX-A at 3p (PT) TODAY (12/6). “For over 100 years, KNX has been the station SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA has depended on for breaking news, important events and life changing moments,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”
allaccess.com

KFBW (105.9 The Brew)/Portland Adds Laura Hall To 'Tanner & Drew' Morning Show

IHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KFBW (105.9 THE BREW)/PORTLAND has announced that LAURA HALL will join “TANNER & DREW” and the morning show effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th. HALL was PD/Afternoon host for iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KVUU (MY 99.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS in 2017 before joining iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KBPI in 2018 as midday host and filling in on several iHEARTRADIO stations.
allaccess.com

Drake Withdraws Two Grammy Nominations

ALL ACCESS has learned that DRAKE has withdrawn his two GRAMMY nominations for "Best Rap Album for CERTIFIED LOVER BOY and "Best Rap Performance" for "Way 2 Sexy" from next year's GRAMMY AWARDS. VARIETY is reporting the ACADEMY has confirmed his decision, but so far, did not have a reason for it. The RECORDING ACADEMY will present the 2022 GRAMMY AWARDS on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, on CBS.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Mark McCray

1. How did your current business venture come about?. My former GM (Gary Spurgeon) and I noticed that there was a need to serve (the underserved) independent radio ownership; An extremely cost-effective solution for radio owners to receive quality programming for their station(s). Especially with the financial “hit” many operators are feeling because of this pandemic. We are delivering several research driven, 24-7 formats with groundbreaking technology that allows station owners and operators the opportunity to completely localize and customize their stations. It's really the future of 24-7 formats complete with imaging, automation system and more.
