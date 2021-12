SUMMONS IN THE UTAH FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FILLMORE UTAH SUMMONS Case No.: 210700045. JJ BRYAN, LLC, a Utah limited liability company, Petitioners, v. NOLAN MITCHELL; and GEORGE G. FINCH the heirs, if any of Noland Mitchell and George G. Finch; and any and all other persons unknown, Claiming any right, title, estate or interest in, or lien upon the property described in the pleadings in this action adverse to plaintiff’s ownership, or clouding their title thereto The State of Utah to the above Named Respondents You are hereby summoned and required to fi le an Answer in writing to the Petition fi led by the above-name petitioners, with the clerk of the above-entitled court.

FILLMORE, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO