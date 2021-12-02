ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Sean Murphy: Eaglexit’s focus on education

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBndA_0dBpj8ZY00

I became the chair of Eaglexit on Nov. 2. With this new responsibility, I am eager to begin focusing our efforts on an answer to the question as to our collective resolve when it comes to our own local government and the education of our children in Assembly District 2.

After witnessing the “Gender Queer” book debacle, the ever growing dissatifaction with the Anchorage School District, and the ever growing cost of public schools in Anchorage, it is time to move the focus for Eaglexit from the mechanics of separation to one of civics.

This is a community discussion about the rights and duties of citizenship, the need for citizens to stand against dysfunctional local government, and demand our own local government and school district.

As a long-time educator in this community, I have found the best way to engage students is to ask questions. So I would like to ask you, the citizens of Assembly District 2, the following:

  • Are you content with the way your taxes are spent on education?
  • Do you feel like you have an authentic voice in the political process of your school district?
  • Are you confident in our schools and the leadership in Anchorage School District making the decisions?
  • Does the school district represent your values?

Eaglexit is for everyone wanting a change in the destiny of our community. I know we can all agree that the future of our communities will be determined by how engaged and informed people become.

Eaglexit has suggested a blueprint to achieve separation and has determined that we do have the legal right to separate our interests from Anchorage and self-govern. If you believe as I do that we would prosper under self-governance, then we must pursue the creation of our own local governing body and school district to preserve and prosper our way of life and secure the future of our children.

Eagle River has over 1.8 million square feet of school space, 384 acres of property, 594 classrooms, and in Eagle River a student capacity of 11,601. Our current enrollment during covid is estimated at under 8,200 students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjdv9_0dBpj8ZY00

Northern Economics did a revenue analysis in 2020 that showed school revenue for Assembly District 2 at over $103 million. These numbers all reflect great possibilities for our new school district.

The State of Alaska funds retirements for public employees so those accounts will follow the contributors. Title 14 gives local government’s guidance in the establishment of a system of public schools. When Eaglexit is approved to detach and we become a municipality, educational staff requirements can remain the same for those who choose to participate as our school district is established.

This will give parents and educators the opportunity to work with a district that is smaller, more efficient, and independent of Anchorage’s control. The Anchorage School District has grown too large and disconnected with the communities it serves. The communities within District 2 are now mature and ready to manage our own municipal and education entities. Eaglexit wants to give the control of education of our children back to parents and educators.

A community under local control will reflect the view of it’s constituents who give the government its power. Eaglexit wants our community to be in the preferred position to create an independent school system and a local government that will produces better outcomes at a lower costs.

Will you stand with me in this important civics discussion?

We meet every Tuesday in Eagle River at 7 pm at 16805 Farm Ave. I invite you to join us.

I firmly believe we cannot soar to our potential as a community if we are anchored to the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School District.

I hope to visit with you in the near future.

Sean Murphy and his wife Robin came to Alaska with the Army. He moved to Eagle River from Anchorage in 1999 with his family. He is a retired Anchorage School District educator and administrator. He is active with his community council. He is the new chair of Eaglexit.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Tom Boutin: Candidates should make a pledge to not support an income tax

Most of my working life has been spent in the private sector but I did work three or four stints in Alaska state government. Very early in the first stint I was talking with a newly appointed Revenue commissioner one Saturday afternoon who asked if I knew why a certain type of public employee so often traveled to the Philippines to bring back a 20 year-old wife right before he retired.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Education
Anchorage, AK
Education
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson vetoes Anchorage Assembly add-ons to municipal budget

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today announced his vetoes for the Anchorage Assembly’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget add-ons that he said reflect his administration’s focus on stopping the growth of government spending within the Municipality of Anchorage, while balancing the needs of the community. The mayor’s vetoes put the city’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Council
Must Read Alaska

Dan Smith: Where are the goal posts on mask mandate in our schools?

Where are the goal posts? How and when will the children of Anchorage be able to breathe freely again in school?. The Anchorage School District Board and superintendent may not be able to make this decision rationally. If asked, they will point to recommendations from the now discredited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They will direct your attention to a fancy colored CDC chart with indicators for risk of introduction and transmission of Covid-19 in schools.
Must Read Alaska

Surprise: Joe Miller endorses Rep. Chris Kurka for governor

Former senatorial candidate Joe Miller pulled a good one on Monday: Instead of announcing his own campaign for governor, as many expected, he endorsed Chris Kurka for governor. Yes, the same Rep. Chris Kurka who has served for 11 months in the Legislature for Wasilla. Miller said he was disappointed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Must Read Alaska

Poll: Dunleavy ranks high in popularity, compared to all other governors

Maybe the Recall Dunleavy people saw the writing on the wall when they laid down their cannons this past summer and quit: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is, in fact, popular. Dunleavy is the 16th most popular governor among the 50 states, according to Morning Consult, a survey firm that seasonally ranks the popularity of elected officials.
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: Blaming ‘misinformation,’ Dr. Zink does a disservice to Alaskans

One of the more disappointing reads of the season was the Oct. 27 opinion essay in The Washington Post penned by Alaska’s own Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink. Most of it is an acceptable accounting of Alaska’s experience with Covid-19. We did pretty well in the beginning, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration, including Zink, did a phenomenal job getting test kits manufactured in-state, when it was nearly impossible to get supplies. They got protective gear shipped over from China in record time.
Must Read Alaska

Some Alaska hospitals allowing visitors

Providence Alaska Medical Center moved from “red” to “orange” level on Wednesday, which means limited visitors will be allowed after the no-visitor policy that had been in effect for many months due to Covid-19 case loads. Alaska Regional Hospital had relaxed its visitor policy last week. Neither hospital allows visitors...
Must Read Alaska

Assembly chairwoman has security remove citizens from Tuesday meeting

Another Tuesday, another night of civil disobedience at the Anchorage Assembly meeting. Chairwoman Suzanne LaFrance had security remove two members of the public for the offense of having verbally expressed their discontent and protest that public testimony was engineered to keep those who didn’t sign up in advance from being able to express their opinion at the podium.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy