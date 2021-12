There is reportedly another suitor in the Kris Bryant sweepstakes. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Colorado Rockies are "obviously aiming to compete in 2022" and are interested in signing the former Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants star to help them do just that. Robert Murray of FanSided previously reported the Seattle Mariners were interested in Bryant even though he is not expected to sign before a possible Dec. 1 work stoppage.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO