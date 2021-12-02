ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From football elitism to Spotify Wrapped

By Annenberg Radio News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s show, elitist USC football fans, the Joseph Medicine Crow...

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Turnovers and three-point shooting sink USC women’s basketball against San Francisco

After a stellar first quarter, USC had no answer for Ioanna Krimili and the San Francisco Dons, losing 78-63 on Sunday afternoon at Galen Center. Missing starter junior forward Alissa Pili and key reserve junior guard Alyson Miura, USC head coach Lindsay Gottleib acknowledged the team was missing key players going into Sunday’s game but said it wasn’t an excuse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Key mistakes haunt USC football in season finale loss to Cal

The final game of a tumultuous 2021 season for the USC Trojans football team ended in one last disappointing defeat. USC lost its season finale 24-14 to the California Golden Bears, its first loss to Cal in Berkeley since 2003, to finish the year with a record of 4-8. While...
BERKELEY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson commits to USC

Well, that didn’t take long. The first big splash of the Lincoln Riley era — other than the hire of Riley himself — came Tuesday, when five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to USC. Nelson, a product of Southern California’s Los Alamitos High School, is the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ rankings.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Lincoln Riley on the recruiting trail

USC hired former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Nov. 28 to become the new head coach of its football program. In his five years with the Sooners, Riley led an electric offense that saw two Heisman winners and one more finalist. This signing has rocked the college football world with pundits and fans theorizing the effect Riley will have on USC recruiting efforts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

New head coach Lincoln Riley makes his first appearance at USC football practice

As Lincoln Riley watched Tuesday’s football practice, he wasn’t looking at the field in front of him. He was looking at USC’s future. In the second practice since Riley was hired on Sunday, and the first open to media, the former Oklahoma head coach meandered along the sidelines, soaking in his new environment. The other faces showing themselves for the first time at a USC practice were former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons. Both coaches will join Riley’s staff at USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Column: Oklahoma’s big-time SEC move may have cost it the big-time coach

On 4th-and-8 in overtime, USC just passed for a game-winning touchdown. The Trojans’ Air Raid offense will be rejuvenated by the “quarterback whisperer” himself: Lincoln Riley. During his five years with the Sooners, Riley mentored two Heisman trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. To top it off, he...
OKLAHOMA STATE

