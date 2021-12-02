From football elitism to Spotify Wrapped

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb referred to Thursday night’s matchup with UC Irvine as a “trap game” after her team returned home to the Galen Center from a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Cancun. The Trojans, albeit narrowly, didn’t take the bait. USC grinded out a tough 78-69 win Thursday against...
The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
After a stellar first quarter, USC had no answer for Ioanna Krimili and the San Francisco Dons, losing 78-63 on Sunday afternoon at Galen Center. Missing starter junior forward Alissa Pili and key reserve junior guard Alyson Miura, USC head coach Lindsay Gottleib acknowledged the team was missing key players going into Sunday’s game but said it wasn’t an excuse.
The final game of a tumultuous 2021 season for the USC Trojans football team ended in one last disappointing defeat. USC lost its season finale 24-14 to the California Golden Bears, its first loss to Cal in Berkeley since 2003, to finish the year with a record of 4-8. While...
One thing about college basketball: an upset can happen at any time. Often, one occurs when you’re least expecting it. We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that almost no one saw Florida losing to Texas Southern tonight. The Gators entered the game 6-1 overall and ranked 20th in the AP poll.
Today on The Dan Patrick Show, Notre Dame's new head football coach Marcus Freeman told Dan that he was asked by Brian Kelly to come to LSU. But before Freeman could commit to Kelly, the Notre Dame shot callers contacted their defensive coordinator and offered him a new job. Dan...
Well, that didn’t take long. The first big splash of the Lincoln Riley era — other than the hire of Riley himself — came Tuesday, when five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to USC. Nelson, a product of Southern California’s Los Alamitos High School, is the No. 2 overall recruit in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ rankings.
USC hired former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on Nov. 28 to become the new head coach of its football program. In his five years with the Sooners, Riley led an electric offense that saw two Heisman winners and one more finalist. This signing has rocked the college football world with pundits and fans theorizing the effect Riley will have on USC recruiting efforts.
It’s been a busy four days for the Oregon Ducks. On Friday, they appeared in the Pac-12 Championship but came up short against the Utah Utes. Flash forward to Monday and they are without a head coach as Mario Cristobal will be taking his talents to Coral Gables. Oregon is...
College football fans have plenty to say about the latest Lane Kiffin news. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger has the latest on Kiffin’s new contract with the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin, 46, will have a new salary in 2022. He’ll make $7.25 million. That number will escalate by $100,000 each year...
As Lincoln Riley watched Tuesday’s football practice, he wasn’t looking at the field in front of him. He was looking at USC’s future. In the second practice since Riley was hired on Sunday, and the first open to media, the former Oklahoma head coach meandered along the sidelines, soaking in his new environment. The other faces showing themselves for the first time at a USC practice were former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons. Both coaches will join Riley’s staff at USC.
The Heisman Trust unveiled its four finalists for the 2021 college football season on Monday. In the immortal words of Douglas Adams, "this had made many people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move." On the whole, college football fans had some reason to voice their...
On 4th-and-8 in overtime, USC just passed for a game-winning touchdown. The Trojans’ Air Raid offense will be rejuvenated by the “quarterback whisperer” himself: Lincoln Riley. During his five years with the Sooners, Riley mentored two Heisman trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. To top it off, he...
