From football elitism to Spotify Wrapped

As Lincoln Riley watched Tuesday’s football practice, he wasn’t looking at the field in front of him. He was looking at USC’s future. In the second practice since Riley was hired on Sunday, and the first open to media, the former Oklahoma head coach meandered along the sidelines, soaking in his new environment. The other faces showing themselves for the first time at a USC practice were former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons. Both coaches will join Riley’s staff at USC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO