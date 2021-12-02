Australian minister asked to stand down after accusations of abusive affair

Hume says governments should embrace the crypto sector. She said governments should encourage the adoption of assets. Digital assets have cemented their place as the top pick regarding financial instruments to make profits from. This is because the majority of the assets undergo bullish runs at intervals to bring in profits. This phenomenon is highly revered by all and sundry in the market. And it has gotten people in and outside of the sector talking. In a recent publication by The Guardian, Australia Finance Minister Jane Hume has said some encouraging words about the crypto industry. According to the publication, Hume mentioned that governments worldwide should embrace the decentralized finance sector while reiterating that the whole industry should not be called a Fad.

