Competitive Sycamores hang in, but can't close deal at Loyola

Wednesday’s trip to Loyola was Indiana State’s last as a Missouri Valley Conference contest. So what was the last impression the Sycamores made inside Gentile Arena?

A good one, but not a winning one.

The Sycamores pushed the Ramblers well into the second half, but couldn’t shove the hosts over. Loyola earned an 88-76 victory in a game that was far more competitive than ISU’s previous loss to Ball State was.

Xavier Bledson led ISU with 16 points. Cooper Neese had 15 on a night where five Sycamores reached double-figure scoring. MVC first-teamer Lucas Williamson paced the Ramblers with 20 points.

On one hand? There was happiness that ISU (3-5, 0-1) showed much better than it did in the 97-75 loss at Ball State last Saturday.

“All I have is good words for us tonight. We competed well after a tough loss,” said ISU center Simon Wilbar, who made his first career start.

“We gave what we could. We had mental errors and didn’t play intelligently the whole time, but if we compete like that every single game, we’re going to get whatever we want in the season,” Wilbar added.

On another hand? There’s a lot of improvement to be made.

“To really beat an elite team? You have to play with unbelievable competitiveness, which we did, but you have to bring the brains and play with intelligence. It’s not where it needs to be. Defensive miscues and there was way too much fouling,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.

It was a high-level offensive game. Loyola shot 57.8%, including 68.4% in the second half. ISU made half of its shots, including 44.4% from 3-point range.

High-level offense is in the eye of the beholder, however. Though Loyola is an excellent offensive team, ISU did little to offer any resistance. In addition to the shooting percentage, ISU put Loyola at the line 31 times, creating the double-effect of giving the Ramblers while eroding the Sycamores’ minimal depth.

To some degree? Fouls are part of life on the road, but Neese thought ISU was guilty at times of being handsy defensively.

“When they shoot 31 free throws? That’s our fault. We’re fouling way too much,” Neese said. “We’ve got use our chest and not our hands defensively. We’re digging too much. We’re hitting people on arms and getting cheap fouls and some aren’t smart fouls. If we cut fouls down, we’ll see a turnaround.”

The early action spelled trouble for ISU, along the lines of its last two trips where the Sycamores were blown out in the first half. Loyola scored on its first two possessions and ISU wasn’t close on its first two.

That quickly changed. ISU withstood the early rush from the Ramblers and the enthusiastic, mostly student-driven crowd, and got to work.

Loyola cooled off, scoring only twice in its nine possessions after scoring on its first two, and ISU heated up when Bledson entered the action.

He drew a traditional three-point play and it kicked off a run of six straight possessions where the Sycamores scored. ISU led 23-18 at the end of the surge.

ISU would twice lead by seven in a first half in which it shot 50% against one of the MVC’s best defenses. Foul trouble, however, loomed in the background as big contributors Cam Henry, Micah Thomas and Wilbar all had two fouls.

Still, the Sycamores led into the final minute of the first half. A 7-0 Loyola run to conclude the first half, capped by a Braden Norris 3-pointer with 2 seconds left, gave Loyola a 39-38 halftime advantage.

Loyola continued to take advantage of little moments of ISU slippage. The Ramblers (6-2, 1-0) scored five points on one trip thanks to a flagrant one foul called on Julian Larry. Another occurred when Henry picked up two fouls on one possession, giving him four fouls overall, and a later foul by Thomas gave Loyola a three-point play at a time when ISU had cut Loyola’s lead to one.

Still, ISU tied the game once and was within a point when Loyola built another gap. Consecutive 3-pointers by Lucas Williamson and Norris, plus a pair of free throws, made it 66-57 with eight minutes left in the game.

Even then, the Sycamores didn’t fade. Wilbar made a pair of 3-pointers in succession to cut the deficit to a single possession again.

It remained so until the 5:45 mark, when Loyola put the game to bed. A 10-2 run sent the Sycamores packing. ISU couldn’t get a stop in the final moments of the game. Loyola scored on nine straight possessions from the 6:15 mark to the final seconds of the game.

“I call those the moments of truth. Eight minutes to go? Tie game? That experience, that toughness, that discipline, that winning pedigree. I was on the other side of that at LMU at times. It shows itself in the moments of truth,” Schertz said.

A stat of the game that defined ISU’s troubles? Loyola only missed six shots (13 of 19) in the second half and still had four second-half offensive rebounds.

Still, Schertz did have praise for the Sycamores’ effort.

“We’re going trial by fire. A lot of guys are going through this the first time. Sometimes, you have to be scarred through competition to learn,” Schertz said. “We played hard. We have to play smarter.”

At long last, ISU will play a Division I team at home in its next contest. Miami of Ohio comes to Hulman Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.