NFL

Colts, EGL Announce 2021 Frozen Frenzy Esports Fortnite Tournament

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago
Aiming to expand its footprint in the Esports world, the Indianapolis Colts and Esports Entertainment Group, via its EGL brand, announced Wednesday that they are teaming up to host the 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament, according to a press release from the two entities.

The tournament will pit fans against each other playing Fortnite with a chance to win a VIP experience at the Colts’ Fan Appreciation Game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 2, 2022.

The 2021 Frozen Frenzy will take place entirely online on Tuesday, Dec. 28 beginning at 7 p.m., according to the press release announcing the tournament.

According to the Colts and EGL, the tournament is free to enter and open to all gamers, and brackets will be generated and posted at start time where gamers can find their opponent and begin playing against each other.

The tournament winner will receive two VIP tickets to the Colts-Raiders game, two VIP Tailgate passes, two Colts jerseys and a team-autographed replica helmet, the press release states. The runner-up will receive two tickets to the Colts-Raiders game and a T.Y. Hilton-autographed football.

“Gaming is a key part of today’s modern entertainment portfolio, and there are few bigger sensations in the world than Fortnite,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer in the press release. “There are thousands of fans who crossover between online gaming and our great sport of pro football, so it only makes sense to combine these two popular pastimes into this unique and fun event.”

“EGL is the leading provider of solutions that enable live and online eSports events and the 2021 Frozen Frenzy tournament offered in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts is yet another avenue in which gamers will be able to compete via our proprietary technology platform,” added Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. “We are delighted to advance our relationship with the Colts and look forward to delivering a world-class Fortnite tournament for their fans.”

Interested gamers can register at egl.tv/colts starting Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 28 at 6:50 p.m. ET.

