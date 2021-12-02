ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY fades bounce off 100-SMA

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 96.00, following the first daily positive in five, during early Thursday. The greenback gauge fails to stretch the previous day's bounce off 100-SMA. Adding to the bearish bias is...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls step back from 0.9265 hurdle

USD/CHF refreshes intraday low while consolidating the biggest daily gains in a month. 100-SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November’s upside challenge immediate advances. 200-SMA, monthly support line restrict short-term losses, Fibo. levels act as additional filters. USD/CHF steps back from the weekly top while teasing intraday lows around 0.9250 during...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

It’s a big week for global markets, and next week brings the Fed, all of which can make a pensive backdrop ahead of the holidays. With that said, stocks are lifting aggressively today in stark contrast to the pain that had shown last week. Those bearish drivers seemed to stack up, with the Omicron variant getting attention around the Thanksgiving holiday. Then last Tuesday Powell moved to take ‘transitory’ out of the Fed’s verbiage in a sign seen as a win for inflation.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Ignores oversold RSI to aim for 0.6700

NZD/USD pares intraday losses after downtick to refresh 13-month low. Sustained trading below 15-week-old horizontal line, monthly descending resistance keeps sellers hopeful. Downward sloping support line from March offers key support ahead of late 2020 lows. NZD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6750, following a brief decline to refresh multi-day low...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on 4H chart

GBP/USD faces a stiff hurdle around 1.3290 on the road to recovery. The US dollar retreat keeps the downside cushioned amid the upbeat mood. Symmetrical triangle breakout needs confirmation on the four-hour chart. GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, finding support from a renewed downside in the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Price Analysis#Dxy
FXStreet.com

Firm US bond yields lifts DXY, Euro stays anaemic, Aussie bounces

Dollar Soars vs JPY, CHF; Stocks Rebound as Omicron Fears Ease. Summary: A weaker than expected read on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, a diffusion index which is a leading indicator of economic health weighed on the already anaemic Euro. The shared currency slid 0.22% against the US Dollar to 1.1280 (1.1307 yesterday). This lifted the Dollar Index (DXY), where the Euro has almost 60% of the weight, to 96.30 from 96.17, up 0.15%. In the bond markets, interest rate traders bolstered bets on a faster pace of Fed rate increases by pushing US treasury yields higher. The benchmark US 10-year bond rate rebounded 8 basis points to 1.42%. Other global treasury yields were little changed, or even lower. The Dollar Yen pair (USD/JPY), most sensitive to moves of the USD 10-year yield, soared 0.74% to 113.45 from 112.75 yesterday. Against the other low yielder, the Swiss Franc, the Greenback (USD/CHF) rose 1.18% to 0.9258 (0.9180)
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1286. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1263. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1234 or even reach 1.1150. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBP/USD is correcting towards 1.3293. Later,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Risks remain skewed to the downside amid ebbing Omicron fears

Gold suffers from the Omicron optimism, as risk extends into Asia. Dollar retreats despite firmer yields, all eyes turn to the US inflation data. Gold price remains vulnerable while below this critical resistance level. Gold price initially built on Friday’s rebound and clocked fresh three-day highs at $1,788 on Monday....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Reclaims $50K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For Larger Increase

Bitcoin is recovering and trading above $50,000 against the US Dollar. ETH must settle above $51,000 and the 100 hourly SMA to continue higher. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the key $50,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading near $51,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,761 on firmer yields

Gold stays indecisive despite keeping pullback from weekly top, bouncing off intraday low. Yields stay firmer even as Omicron fears recede, DXY snaps four-day uptrend. Risk catalysts will be focused ahead of Friday’s US CPI. Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates intraday losses while bouncing off the daily low to $1,779 during Tuesday’s...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Is the bottom in?

Prepare to hear/read this question at least 5x this week and the next.."Is the Bottom In? Bitcoin respected the 55-WEEK MA as did the Dow Jones Industrials Index held above its 200-DAY MA and the S&P500 bounced off its trendline support from the late Sep low. What about gold's trendline support at 1760..or the horizontal support on the 10-year yield at 1.38% -- in line with the 100-DMA. Figuring our all of these levels make us appear astute and especially clever when they're all in synch. But the challenge lies with the repetitive manner these levels will likely have to be tested, just as we saw in the SPX bottom of late Sep/early Oct. Back then, the index re-tested its 100-DMA at least 4x before mounting a 450-pt ascent in a mere 7 weeks. All of the aforementioned markets are sure to retest their recent sometime this week (US CPI report due Friday) and most likely next week when the Fed, BoE and ECB all decide on QE and interest rates. One thing we learned during the lows of late Sep/early Oct is to look beyond wicks and focus on the cash close. Whether you're bullish or bearish make sure to exercise extra caution ahead of next week --considered one of the most important weeks of the year. Earlier today we told the WhatsApp Broadcast Group we were long the DOW30 based on the VVIX/VIX technicals.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 07 Dec 2021 00:45GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3333 - Last Thur's high. 1.3311 - Last Fri's high. 1.3195 - Last Tue's fresh 11-month low. 1.3135 - 2020 Dec 11 low. GBP/USD - 1.3259.. Cable swung sideways in Asia following Fri's selloff fm 1.3311 to 1.3209 in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops towards 1.2700 as WTI crude oil pierces $70.00, DXY eases

USD/CAD prints two-day downtrend, refreshes intraday low at the latest. Risk-on mood, softer USD underpin WTI crude oil’s run-up to refresh weekly top. Canada trade numbers, PMIs join second-tier US data to decorate calendar. Risk catalysts are more important ahead of Friday’s US CPI. USD/CAD takes offers to refresh day’s...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?

Gold, CPI, Inflation, Breakeven Rates, Technical Forecast – Talking Points. Gold traders eye US consumer price index data this week. Inflation expectations still down across breakeven rates. XAU/USD volatility cools as 9-day EMA pressures bulls. The price of gold shifted lower into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session as broader market volatility...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Extends recovery

The USD/JPY started a recovery on Friday by finding support at 112.60. By the middle of Tuesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the 113.75 level. Meanwhile, it was spotted that the rate mostly ignored the close-by weekly R1 simple pivot point at 113.69 and the 200-hour simple moving average near 113.60.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers above the 200-hour SMA, at $1785

Gold advances during the day, benefitted by US T-bond yields flat. Despite Fed’s recent hawkishness rhetoric, the non-yielding metal advances 0.45%. XAU/USD Price Forecast: Meanders above the 200-HSMA, as bull’s eye $1,800. Gold (XAU/USD) recovers some of Monday’s losses, advances during the New York session, trading at $1,785 at the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, give back some of Friday's gains

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, with prices giving back a portion of the more than 1% gain seen on Friday. Gold's Friday move higher was "tempered" as "risk aversion cooled off and the U.S. dollar caught a bid," said Stephen Flood, director of bullion services at GoldCore. "All eyes are on Friday's U.S. CPI release to gauge how inflation is trending, expect fireworks if a deterioration occurs," he said. "Investors are also keenly eying the Fed's meeting on December 14 & 15th to see how interest rate policy will adjust to inflation." February gold fell $4.40, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,779.50 an ounce.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy