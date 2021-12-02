US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY fades bounce off 100-SMA

Dollar Soars vs JPY, CHF; Stocks Rebound as Omicron Fears Ease. Summary: A weaker than expected read on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence, a diffusion index which is a leading indicator of economic health weighed on the already anaemic Euro. The shared currency slid 0.22% against the US Dollar to 1.1280 (1.1307 yesterday). This lifted the Dollar Index (DXY), where the Euro has almost 60% of the weight, to 96.30 from 96.17, up 0.15%. In the bond markets, interest rate traders bolstered bets on a faster pace of Fed rate increases by pushing US treasury yields higher. The benchmark US 10-year bond rate rebounded 8 basis points to 1.42%. Other global treasury yields were little changed, or even lower. The Dollar Yen pair (USD/JPY), most sensitive to moves of the USD 10-year yield, soared 0.74% to 113.45 from 112.75 yesterday. Against the other low yielder, the Swiss Franc, the Greenback (USD/CHF) rose 1.18% to 0.9258 (0.9180)
