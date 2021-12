Step aside, traditional Christmas trees, because there's another festive option that has everyone talking. Succulent Christmas trees on Etsy are the most adorable way to spread holiday cheer at home and on your Insta feed. These handmade trees filled with individual succulents make the perfect holiday home decor for any room in your house. Not only can it be used as a centerpiece for your ‘Gram-worthy tablescape, but succulent trees are also perfect if you don't have the space for a full-sized Christmas tree in your living room, but still want something festive to be the main focal point in your decor. All you have to do is pick which succulent Christmas tree from Etsy you want to join your fam.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO