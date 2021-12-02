CASH 3 winning numbers for December 1st, 2021

A much-anticipated debut is taking place tonight at the Coast Coliseum as two out of state teams hit the ice in the first of three exhibition matchups for South Mississippi. Tonight’s matchup between the Port Huron Prowlers from Michigan and the Columbus River Dragons from the Federal Prospects Hockey League is the first step for Biloxi becoming a fixture in the hockey world once again.

