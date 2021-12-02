Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon with highs getting into the lower 80s. The showers from early Sunday morning have come to an end for the afternoon and the rest of Sunday. Showers quickly return for early Monday morning mainly over the Keys. Then the wind flow shifts form the southeast to the southwest. This will push the showers towards the cities in Miami-Dade and Broward. Sunday highs. (CBS4) South Florida will have afternoon showers and muggy conditions for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Showers on Monday. (CBS4) A drier day is in store for Tuesday, but it will be very humid and warm with the flow remaining out of the southwest. That humidity will make it feel uncomfortable as highs are expected to heat up near the mid-80s. In fact, temperatures this week will be getting close to record highs for the month of December. Temperature highs for the next six days. (CBS4) This humid and unseasonably warm pattern continues through at least Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO