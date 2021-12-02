Australian minister asked to stand down after accusations of abusive affair

A woman in Cairns, Australia is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to her quarantine hotel room, according to the city’s police.The woman is accused of lighting a fire underneath her bed at the Pacific Hotel Cairns early on 28 November, Cairns acting chief superintendent, Chris Hodgman, told press on Sunday.A fire broke out at the hotel as a result, scorching much of the 11th floor and causing 100 people to be evacuated, though nobody was injured.Hodgman told Reuters that the woman - who was travelling with her children - had been taken into police custody, while her children...

