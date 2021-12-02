ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian minister asked to stand down after accusations of abusive affair

By Thomson Reuters
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said on Thursday he had asked the country’s minister for education to temporarily step down during an...

