(Washington, DC) — New U.S. intelligence is estimating Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as it builds up to 175-thousand troops along the border. President Biden has warned that the startling escalation could have severe consequences. The latest information comes after months of steady increases along the Russia-Ukraine divide. The buildup has alarmed Western countries, including the United States and has led to tense conversations between American diplomats and foreign envoys. CNN has reported that Russian forces have capabilities in place along the Ukraine border to carry out a swift and immediate invasion.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 HOURS AGO