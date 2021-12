The Cleveland Browns traveled to Baltimore to take on their bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland early on had the chance to take the lead, but kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a 46- yard field goal. It was a defensive battle, as neither team was able to put points up on the board. Cleveland committed a penalty as defensive tackle Malik McDowell hit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as he was stepping out of bounds. A play like that is inexcusable, as that is a lack of focus and terrible football IQ. The Ravens came away with points on the board, as kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 52- yard field goal to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO