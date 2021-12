Stretchy pants and the walk back to the ferry will not make this food mission any easier. But we are Dub Nation. Stuffing our faces in the name of team spirit is what we do. And the food at San Francisco’s Chase Center is not your average arena grub. After announcing upgrades to its food and beverage program back in October, the home of the Golden State Warriors today launches a bracket-style competition for fans to determine the arena’s signature menu item, or what they’re calling Most Valuable Plate.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO