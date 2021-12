CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after the City Council averted a potential showdown vote on a controversial new ward map drawn up by the Black Caucus and the Rules Committee, members of the Latino Caucus moved to send the remapping process to a voter referendum next year. Members of the Latino Caucus, and three other allies who aren’t part of the caucus, filed a petition with the City Clerk’s office on Thursday, seeking to put their proposed ward map on the ballot during the 2022 primary elections. However, the Latino Caucus said they intend to continue negotiating with other members of the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO