Japan drops blanket ban on flight reservations after confusion

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s transport ministry has cancelled its blanket ban on new reservations for inbound flights and asked airlines to accommodate the needs of returning Japanese, a senior government spokesperson said on Thursday. The government last month told airlines not to...

