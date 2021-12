A new tease that seems to be associated with BioShock 4 may have revealed the setting of the next game in the long-running shooter series. 2K Games announced back in 2019 that it was in the midst of working on a new BioShock title at studio Cloud Chamber, but since that time, it hasn't offered up any further details about what the project will have in store. And while we might still be waiting a bit longer to hear from 2K in an official capacity, fans think they have uncovered a new website that gives us a better idea of where we may be going.

