Xbox Cloud Gaming has partnered up with Microsoft Edge in order to improve the experience of gamers with Clarity Boost, which will remain exclusive to the Edge browser and will provide "the optimal look and feel while playing Xbox games from the cloud." How does it work? Well, it uses a bunch of "client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream." Basically, all the hard work is done on your side so you can see a somewhat negligible benefit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO