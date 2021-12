Meanwhile, the Dodgers tendered contracts to all of the eligible players on their 40-man roster with the exception of lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez. Vasquez becomes a free agent – and clears a spot on the 40-man for when the Hudson signing becomes official. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins in a minor-league trade at the end of August, the 28-year-old Vasquez made just two appearances with the Dodgers, allowing one unearned run and striking out three in 1-2/3 innings.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO