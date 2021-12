Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end, Epic finally confirmed following weeks of rumors and fan theories. More specifically, Fortnite is coming to The End, which is the name given to the Chapter 2 finale event that you can be a part of, but like some past events, this is a one-time show, so you'll want to be there right when it all goes down. Here's all you need to know about Fortnite: The End - Chapter 2 Finale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO