Groves scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 14 Florida, 74-67

NASSAU, Bahamas – Camren Wynter scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and James Butler had his third straight double-double as Drexel defeated Charlotte, 67-55, at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship held at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The Dragons improved to 3-2, while the 49ers, a member of Conference USA, fell to 3-2. Wynter was 8-for-10 from the floor in the second half as the Dragons progressively increased their lead and broke open the game. The CAA Preseason Player of the Year also had five assists and committed just one turnover. Butler added 17 points and once again tied his career-high with 16 rebounds. The Dragons played solid on the offensive end, committing just eight turnovers and shooting 47 percent. On the other end of the court, the defense stepped it up in the second half. Charlotte was just 1-for-11 from deep and 36 percent overall down the stretch.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO