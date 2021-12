Something is brewing in Japan. Honda has filed and registered a new patent for a motorcycle, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Honda 1100 Rebel. It seems like Honda are preparing to field yet another classic-style motorcycle in the market. This new filing shows a very similar layout to Honda’s cruiser which was launched very recently. Looking at the design, it’ll likely be a more standard version of the laidback Rebel 1100 with a more standard layout built around a tubular steel frame.

