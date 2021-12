Trinidad Jame$ has connected with Saucony for a limited sneaker release with homegrown inspiration. The musician and the sneaker company have teamed up for an exclusive version of Saucony’s Jazz 81 shoe, by way of Trinidad Jame$’s new brand, Hommewrk To create the shoe, the “All Gold Everything” rapper drew inspiration from a sneaker he first owned as an immigrant moving to America. The vibrant “Sorrel Red” colorway pays homage to the 34-year-old’s Trinidadian heritage and his favorite drink, Sorrel, which is made of dried hibiscus flowers petals. A press release describes the footwear as having “deep red hues that are recreated on...

