Steve Alford misses Nevada win, upcoming road trip with COVID

NORFOLK, Va.- After a frustrating loss at Army earlier this week, Air Force picked up a rejuvenating win over Norfolk State on Saturday, beating the Spartans 54-41. It was a superstar kind of performance for Riley Snyder, who led all players with 25 points. She ended the day shooting 9-17 from the field, including 3-7 from behind the arc. She also managed five rebounds and two assists. Factoring in Saturday's performance, Snyder is now averaging 17.8 PPG, including 22.3 PPG over her last three games.
