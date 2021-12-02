ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Alford misses Nevada win, upcoming road trip with COVID

By Albuquerque Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada, Steve Alford, COVID-19, Craig Neal, Pepperdine Waves men's basketball, Nevada Wolf Pack, New Mexico. When Nevada beat Pepperdine 79-66 on Tuesday, the Wolf Pack...

Related
nevadasagebrush.com

Head coach Steve Alford tests positive for COVID-19

Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30. Alford will be isolated for 10 day and miss the next three games for the Wolf Pack. According to Aaron Juarez, Nevada’s Athletic Director, the whole Nevada men’s basketball program is vaccinated, including players and staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
