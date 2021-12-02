BREAKING: Washington has to postpone game at Arizona
The Washington Huskies (4-4) were set to open Pac-12 play on the road with a tough road test against No. 11 Arizona (6-0) at the McKale Center in...247sports.com
The Washington Huskies (4-4) were set to open Pac-12 play on the road with a tough road test against No. 11 Arizona (6-0) at the McKale Center in...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0