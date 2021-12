IoT Analytics recently released an IoT Platform Companies Landscape 2021 Insights Report and a 2021 List of IoT Platform Companies. Two years ago, we identified 620 IoT platform companies globally on the open market (up from 450 companies identified in 2017). Today, the trend of more and more IoT platform companies on the market seems to have stopped and is now reversing, at least in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). For the first time, more IoT platform companies discontinued their operations than new ones were created.

