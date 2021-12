Australia is on the cusp of delivering mega fast 5G to businesses and homes with the first user trialling a Fixed Wireless connection powered by the new Optus 5G Max network. The trialist, sports and entertainment business Oakleigh Indoor Sports & Inflatable World in Huntingdale Melbourne is seeing initial average download speeds of 2.5Gbps. With hundreds of visitors to the centre each weekend, the huge bandwidth and ultra-fast speeds of Optus 5G Max will provide ample capacity to help keep visitors connected as well as create the optimum environment for the centre to stream live content on screens across the facility in real-time.

