Samsung Taps Synopsys' AI-based Design System

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynopsys recently announced that its AI-based design system has been used by Samsung to successfully complete a state-of-the-art, high-performance design at an advanced process technology, the most recent of several products designed using Synopsys artificial intelligence (AI). The AI-designed product will be manufactured on Samsung's advanced manufacturing process. To...

#Design Technology#Samsung Electronics#Synopsys#Dso Ai#Ai
