Beauty & Fashion

Holiday Posh Gifts

WKBW-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Loftiss, lifestyle expert and former Rockette says what’s more important than a beautiful smile...in my eyes nothing. Introducing the Oral B iO, which is now possible to get that wow of professional clean at home every single day. Using AI technology, Oral B iO provides real-time tracking and coaching to...

EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals holiday gift extravaganza

Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals holiday gift extravaganza!. Today, score savings on cool items like Softies ultra-plush robes, Floopi slippers and more. The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 69% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com. Sign...
SHOPPING
WKBW-TV

Navigating the gift giving season

Bradford Shellhammer, vice president buyer experience and GM ebay, New York joins Mel to share tips for smart online shopping. How are things looking different this year? He says the big thing when you are shopping is that the supply chain has been disrupted all over the world. What this means that factories and makers are not making as many things, there is longer shipping times, there are things being held in port and there are labor shortages all over the world which means there are less electronics, less computers, video games, less fashion, and less toys on shelves. Bradford says there are fewer discounts because you need to have inventory on shelves to put on sale and the fact there is not as much as there used to be means it is going to be a hard year to find that perfect gift.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – No bake peanut butter bars

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert demonstrates a healthy, tasty treat you can make for the holidays. It is healthy holiday no bake peanut butter bars. There are only five ingredients and they are healthy for you. Robbie says you can have your cake and eat it too and it is delicious.
FITNESS
WKBW-TV

Smart holiday shopping with Trae Bodge

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert has some great gift ideas for us. Trae says what’s interesting about this holiday shopping season is that people are spending more than ever and it’s more important than ever to look for ways to save on your holiday shopping. Trae says to use one...
SHOPPING
WKBW-TV

Holiday entertaining for The More the Merrier

If you are looking for ingredients for a spectacular holiday party or any party, chef Chadwick Boyd lifestyle expert, recipe developer and awarding winning chef has some great ideas. He is teaming up with Wisconsin cheese as part of The More the Merrier campaign. The More the Merrier campaign is...
RECIPES
WANE 15

Why this espresso maker is the best way to start my day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. I love coffee, but I don’t make my own frequently enough to warrant an expensive espresso machine. I also buy barista-made drinks from coffee shops pretty regularly, which isn’t cheap, either.  However, making my daily coffee in the Bialetti Moka Pot has not only helped […]
LIFESTYLE
WKBN

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
WANE 15

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES
designboom.com

peterson stoop gives a second life to old, discarded sneakers

PETERSON STOOP – A SUSTAINABLE APPROACH TO FOOTWEAR PRODUCTION. amsterdam-based brand peterson stoop pioneers a sustainable approach to footwear production and design. founded by jelske peterson and jarah stoop, and supported by a small team of interns and artisans, the brand gives a second life to discarded sneakers. ‘having built...
ENVIRONMENT
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Lithuanian beet salad

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Katherine Lucas and Katherine is making a Lithuanian beet salad. Katherine says this a traditional Lithuanian dish. Her father came here from Lithuania after World War II along with a lot of other displaced people that had came to Western New York and created an unofficial family. Katherine says everybody longs for home and longs for memories and one of those memories you can carry with you is food, so recreating those recipes became very important to them.
RECIPES
FOX2Now

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?. It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.
RELATIONSHIPS
InsideHook

Breitling’s Newest Timepiece Collection Is a Love Letter to Aviation

Typically, “the sky’s the limit” is reserved for people, but in this case, it’s probably appropriate to apply the phrase to Breitling’s newest series of timepieces, the Super AVI collection. Composed of five unique styles, the AVI collection pays homage to the original 1953 “Co-Pilot” Ref. 765 AVI aviator’s watch, as well as four seminal aircraft, for an exceptionally crafted capsule of exclusive timepieces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 25 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers: Decanters, Ice Molds, Whiskey Stones

Whiskey has become a serious hobby for many lovers and aficionados. Chances are you know someone that has developed a real taste for the liquor — and a small armory of whiskey-related paraphernalia. If you’re trying to find the best gift for whiskey lovers, you should consider bottles and whiskey accessories. Seriously, the best whiskey gifts should be a no-brainer for your brown drink-loving buddy. But what to get? The products available for whiskey lovers range from perfect whiskey glasses to whiskey soaps, so figuring out which is best for your giftee can be tough. To help with the search, we’ve rounded...
SHOPPING

