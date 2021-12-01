Holiday Posh Gifts

Bradford Shellhammer, vice president buyer experience and GM ebay, New York joins Mel to share tips for smart online shopping. How are things looking different this year? He says the big thing when you are shopping is that the supply chain has been disrupted all over the world. What this means that factories and makers are not making as many things, there is longer shipping times, there are things being held in port and there are labor shortages all over the world which means there are less electronics, less computers, video games, less fashion, and less toys on shelves. Bradford says there are fewer discounts because you need to have inventory on shelves to put on sale and the fact there is not as much as there used to be means it is going to be a hard year to find that perfect gift.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO