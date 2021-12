If this is an “emergency”, it is the sort many another would want. Pep Guardiola’s injury crisis proved anything but critical for Manchester City as a performance of authority and excellence was garnished by an improbable strike by Ruben Dias and a gorgeous goal from Bernardo Silva.Steven Gerrard tended to be a byword for the spectacular in his playing days so perhaps a scorer of great goals was beaten by the sort of brilliance he almost trademarked. Gerrard’s first defeat as Aston Villa manager came courtesy of the club who denied him the title in 2014; the City fans’ chants,...

