Watford vs Chelsea: Chelsea toiled hard to win 2-1 against Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The game was delayed by half an hour after e medical emergency for one of the supporters in the Watford stadium. Watford applied all the early pressure but it was Mason Mount who scored the first goal after an easy finish with the assist from Kai Havertz. However, Watford were quick to respond with Emmanuel Dennis scoring the equaliser. Hakim Ziyech then scored the winner in the second half as Mason Mount got the assist.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO