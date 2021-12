SHREVEPORT, La.-- This week has been especially tragic for one ArkLaTex family after losing not one but two family members. The family calls both crimes senseless. La’Jaylin was just 22-years-old. In fact, he would have turned 23 on Friday. He was a rapper, a barber, a photographer and a father to three children. The family is heartbroken because they tell us the young father was killed right in front of his young children.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO