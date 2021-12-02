ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer’s top execs offer to take firm private, valuing it at $3.2 billion

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Razer Inc said on Thursday that a group led by its top executives proposed to take the gaming hardware maker private in a deal that values the Hong Kong-listed company at HK$24.70 billion...

Saint-Gobain announces acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies – statement

PARIS (Reuters) – French construction materials company Saint-Gobain on Monday said it would acquire all shares in GCP Applied Technologies in a deal that values the U.S.-based target company at around 2.3 billion dollars. Saint-Gobain in a statement called the transaction a “landmark” to make it a global leader in...
Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses

China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry.The company said in a statement Monday that Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as its new CFO from April 1, 2022. Xu joined Alibaba from PricewaterhouseCoopers three years ago and was appointed deputy group CFO in July 2019.Wu, who has been Alibaba’s CFO since 2013 and has helped lead three Alibaba-related company listings, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board. She will also remain as a partner...
AB InBev aims for core profit growth of 4% to 8% over medium term

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev set a target under its new leadership on Monday of delivering core profit growth of between 4% and 8% over the medium term. The world’s largest brewer, headed since July 1 by Michel Doukeris, is hosting an investor seminar late on Monday. (Reporting by Philip...
Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – The Ermenegildo Zegna Group’s first day of trading is set some time later this month, but the initial public offering has already been drawing attention – and funds –  from investors. On Monday, the Italian men’s wear group and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (IIAC), a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P., said in a statement they have agreed “with certain large institutional and other investors” on an additional private investment in a public equity (PIPE) facility of up to $125 million “to accommodate most of the demand.”More...
Exclusive: SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator has opened an investigation into Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) over a whistleblower complaint that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects over several years, according to a letter from the agency.
Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers – paper

ZURICH (Reuters) – The chairperson of Switzerland’s financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector’s international reputation. Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority’s (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome...
Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.14% to $306.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $77.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued at 33...
Google real estate exec says more workers coming in to office

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google has seen an increasing number of employees coming in to its offices each week, particularly younger workers, the company’s real estate chief said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday. On Thursday, Google indefinitely pushed back the mandated return date...
Buzzfeed SPAC IPO: All About BZFD Stock

The Buzzfeed SPAC IPO is coming to the market. The company is going public through a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Here’s the latest information…. BuzzFeed is the world’s leading independent digital media company. The company has its headquarters in New York with an entertainment studio in Los Angeles. From its start in 2006, BuzzFeed has been one of the most influential digital media companies. The company has built a reputation for its funny memes, listicles and other interesting content.
Community Policy