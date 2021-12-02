ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Gervais reveals ambition to release 'serious' music

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ricky Gervais is planning to release "serious" music. The 60-year-old comedian has composed and written lyrics for 'Just Three Things' - which will form part of the 'After Life' soundtrack - but Ricky is anxious about releasing the record. Ricky - who shot to fame as David Brent in...

