Art Walk 2021

Any gift or act of kindness, large or small, starts with love and appreciation. As a manifestation of love, acts of kindness are a great way to give back to those you appreciate. This holiday season, forego the trifle knickknacks for a gift that will last a lifetime: Art. The Gift of ART, hosted by Downtown Artist Cellar, is a holiday art event showcasing more than 50 works of art from various regional artists. With each piece as unique as the scenes and people they depict, there is something for anyone this year, so take the time to chose wisely. The Gift of ART opens with a reception on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO