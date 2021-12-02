ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Walk 2021

By Miranda
patagoniaregionaltimes.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nineteenth annual Patagonia Art Walk, an all-volunteer event, took place Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, showcasing 40 local artists, a quilt exhibit, children’s activities, and special offerings at local businesses and restaurants, along with live music everywhere – in the park, in courtyards filled with art, and on the walkway...

patagoniaregionaltimes.org

edmondsbeacon.com

Art Walk benefit: Wreath Walk returns to Edmonds

Last year, Art Walk Edmonds started a new tradition for downtown Edmonds of hanging original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts during the holiday season. It continues this year through Dec. 16, along with an online auction for those who bid to take home one of the wreaths. Art...
VISUAL ART
visitsaintpaul.com

Art at Ramsey

Free to attend, juried art fair featuring local artists. ART AT RAMSEY is a juried holiday art fair of quality art and fine crafts. This event is sponsored by Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education in cooperation with Artists’ Circle, a non-profit art organization promoting fine crafts. This is the art fair’s 26th anniversary show. Art at Ramsey is a sale of quality work by 80 local artists from the upper Midwest. The sale features a wide selection including leather handbags, acrylic and oil paintings, photographs, silver and gold jewelry, sculpture, woven scarves, art dolls, blown glass, woodcut prints, unique hand-dyed silk apparel, hand-carved wooden birds, hand-woven rugs, turned wood, original cards, pottery tiles, vases, bowls, teapots and cups, and holiday ornaments. The 27th Annual Youth Art Fair, with local young artists, ages 8-18, returns to Art at Ramsey for the 15th year.
VISUAL ART
dailyrecordnews.com

The last First Friday Art Walk of 2021 on tap Dec. 3

With Plaid Friday and Hometown Holidays officially in the books, the Ellensburg historical downtown district slides into the holiday season with the final First Friday Art Walk of 2021. It will also mark the end of an era and the last First Friday Art Walk for the 420 Loft Gallery,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
floridaweekly.com

NOTES ON THE ARTS

Charlotte Players welcomes feathered (performing) friends. Unlike anything ever presented at the Charlotte Players’ Langdon Playhouse, “Squawk! The Show” features a group of very talented parrots displaying some amazing skills. These beautiful birds show they aren’t turkeys as they demonstrate painting, mind reading, performing card tricks, solving math problems and much more in a fast-paced show that appeals to people of all ages.
ANIMALS
granbydrummer.com

Art for Rent!

Alex Anisimov has a solution to the problem so many of us have. We love art, but new works are expensive, and we don’t really have any more room for them anyway. Anisimov has created a new way for locals to solve this problem: pick a spot where you are willing to rotate your art and rent one of his paintings.
GRANBY, CT
Odessa American

Adventures in Art

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Adventures in Art from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. This event is designed for kids ages 6 to 12. To register or for more information, call 432-550-9696 or visit noelartmuseum.org.
MUSEUMS
boothbayregister.com

‘Art in the Square’: Affordable art

Boothbay Region Art Foundation gallery manager June Rose once said of its annual Art in the Square show and sale, “It’s hip to be square!” And, given it’s year 16 for this fundraiser, Rose is spot on. What makes it hip? Well, for starters, it’s the one time each year...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Palestine Herald-Press

Dogwood Art Council hosts December Art Walk Saturday

Art lovers searching for the perfect gift will have an array of unique finds to pick from this Saturday during the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk in downtown Palestine. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art lovers, Christmas shoppers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street.
PALESTINE, TX
avantmusicnews.com

Arts for Art in December

Arts for Art is excited to announce the return of its family friendly series FreeJazz on a Saturday Afternoon at the Clemente, as well as two evenings of music at the Lower East Side club Nublu 151. Arts for Art at NuBlu. 151 Avenue C, NYC 10009. Tickets: $20 |...
VISUAL ART
digboston.com

EAST BOSTON STREET ART TOUR AND MURAL WALK

A guided eco street art tour that will teach you about public artworks in the East Boston neighborhood. Matt Pollock, director of HarborArts and Sea Walls Boston, as well as an East Boston resident, will lead a guided tour of a series of public artworks that were developed through Pangeaseed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program. The Sea Walls Boston series displays 19 murals, painted in 2020 and 2021 and produced through local public arts initiative HarborArts and honorary conservation partner, the New England Aquarium. The murals are intended to foster pride in the neighborhood’s artwork and in marine natural resources. The walking tour will last for two hours and cover visits to 18 murals, within 2 miles of walking. The walk will end at Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, home to Boston’s largest outdoor art collection. The excursion ends with an optional apple cider.
BOSTON, MA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher” – Ends Jan. 30; also, “Fernando Lozano: We Remember,” ends Sunday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org. ALL WEEKEND – Fred Doloresco “Chasing the Light” – Also, “Simplicty,” ends Dec. 19, exhibit of photography with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
tucson.com

This new Tucson arts district is holding free art walks once a month

The long-established but newly named Foothills Art Galleries, 6420 N. Campbell Ave., just north of East Skyline Drive, is one of those rare places in Tucson that offers beauty and tranquility amid a topsy-turvy world. With one turn off the beaten path, the art aficionado finds refuge from the cacophony...
TUCSON, AZ
Block Club Chicago

Rogers Park Holding 3D Art Walk, Cash Rebate Program For Small Business Saturday

ROGERS PARK — Small Business Saturday in Rogers Park will include a 3D art walk and cash rebate program for shopping locally. The Live Love Shop Rogers Park campaign will kick off Saturday, which is considered Small Business Saturday. Running through Dec. 31, the campaign rewards shopping at local, small businesses by offering the art walk, a holiday kickoff party and the cash-back offer.
CHICAGO, IL
mymalonetelegram.com

Gift of Art

Any gift or act of kindness, large or small, starts with love and appreciation. As a manifestation of love, acts of kindness are a great way to give back to those you appreciate. This holiday season, forego the trifle knickknacks for a gift that will last a lifetime: Art. The Gift of ART, hosted by Downtown Artist Cellar, is a holiday art event showcasing more than 50 works of art from various regional artists. With each piece as unique as the scenes and people they depict, there is something for anyone this year, so take the time to chose wisely. The Gift of ART opens with a reception on Nov. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
VISUAL ART
Review

ORNAMENT WALK

This past weekend at the Chester Festival of Trees, the Chester City Park debuted a new holiday fundraiser. According to Susan Hineman, one of the organizers, 17 Chester, East Liverpool and Calcutta businesses are participating in an ornament walk this year. Hineman will have the certificates for sale at her table during the Hometown Christmas celebration being held Dec. 4 at the Chester American Legion. For $10 per person, the certificate holder can receive an ornament between Dec. 6 and 20 from each of the businesses, including EJ’s Restaurant, whose owner Edna Bechar is pictured. (Submitted photo)
CHESTER, OH
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Glimmer – A Glow Show opens Feb. 4 at Creek Art Walk event

Corina Pelloni, left, and Jane Lawton Baldridge are among nine local artists participating in the event. Photos provided. Glimmer – A Glow Show, an illuminated artistic collaborative of nine local artists, will take place Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-9:30 p.m. at 901 SE Johnson Ave. in Stuart (901Hub and Think Tank) as part of the Friday Night Creek Art Walk.
funcheap.com

SF’s “Castro Art Walk” Returns for First Time in 2 Years

Following a 20-month socially-distanced hiatus, Castro Merchants and the Castro Art Project are pleased to announce the return of the Castro Art Walk. The Castro Art Walk is a self-guided tour of artists’ work displayed at local small businesses, many extending their hours to provide a gallery of sorts for each artist. Participants pick up their map at the Castro Art Capsule (kiosk) beside Jane Warner Plaza and begin to explore art throughout the neighborhood at their own leisurely pace.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

We’re Number 1! Red Rocks Most Attended Concert Venue In The World

DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021. Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season. (credit: CBS) “It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director...
DENVER, CO

