ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

South Carolina gun shop owner charged after ‘prank’ leaves friend dead

By Tim Renaud, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCz3Z_0dBpGrW300

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. ( WCBD ) – Charges have been filed against a South Carolina gun shop owner who fatally shot a friend after mistaking a Glock 17 for a BB gun, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfmZ3_0dBpGrW300
Jon Whitley (Berkeley County Detention Center booking photo)

Jail records show Jon Whitley, who owns Coastal Firearm, was arrested Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the business on Nov. 2 and found Stefan Mrgan with a gunshot wound to the face.

Mrgan did not survive the shooting.

Whitley told deputies that he thought he was holding a replica BB gun when he tried to prank his friend and part-time employee by shooting him with it, according to an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press.

A witness said that the men were talking normally when he heard a loud bang and then saw Mrgan fall to the ground. The witness ran to Mrgan, secured Mrgan’s weapon, and began first aid until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Whitley was given a $15,000 bond.

Jerry Meehan, who is representing Mrgan’s widow, requested that Whitley not be allowed to possess a firearm as a condition of his bond, which the judge granted. Meehan said that the family is happy with the judge’s decision to grant that condition.

It is unclear how that bond condition will impact Whitley’s role as the owner of a gun shop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Walmart store in Colorado was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees, police said Sunday. Officers responded to the Greeley Walmart on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple reports about bear spray being deployed. Workers had tried to detain a male shoplifter but he allegedly assaulted them, spayed […]
GREELEY, CO
KREX

Teen shootings in Denver suburb renew focus on gun violence

DENVER (AP) — It was lunchtime on a mild day in the sprawling Denver suburb of Aurora when a truck full of teens pulled into a high school parking lot where students were gathered, and gunfire rang out. Three were wounded as others ran in fear. One of the boys charged in the Nov. 19 […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
KREX

Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged Thursday with murder in an encounter that led to racial justice protests, yet is still largely unexplained and involved no body-camera or dashcam footage. The fatal shooting of Goodson, who was Black, took place in Columbus […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Shop#Weather#Coastal Firearm#The Associated Press#Ems#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Suspect in Waukesha parade carnage says he feels ‘demonized’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring dozens, said Wednesday that he feels like he’s being “demonized.” Darrell Brooks Jr., in an interview with Fox News from the Waukesha County Jail, offered no details about a possible motive. “I just feel […]
MADISON, WI
KREX

One arrested for DUI crash involving four vehicles

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a call that started off as a single D.U.I. crash at the intersection of D 1/2 Road and Panda Loop just before 8:00 Thursday evening. According to officers on scene, the driver who caused the crash hit the corridor at the intersection, which escalated to […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Teens charged in shooting that wounded 3 students in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three teens were charged Tuesday with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high school. The charges against the three 16-year-old boys in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School were filed in regular court but their lawyers will […]
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Prank
KREX

Death of bullied Utah girl draws anger over suicides, racism

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — When her 10-year-old daughter tried spraying air freshener on herself before school one morning, Brittany Tichenor-Cox suspected something was wrong with the sweet little girl whose beaming smile had gone dormant after she started the fifth grade. She coaxed out of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor that a boy in her class told […]
UTAH STATE
KREX

40-year-old female arrested for Nov. 27 collision on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department reports that 40-year-old Starlyn Tait is charged for the two-vehicle collision that closed Interstate 70 for hours. Tait was speeding westbound I-70 near Horizon Drive, began veering into the median when she overcorrected her vehicle, causing it to spin into the right lane and collide […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

933
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy