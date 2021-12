Listening to Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, he wants to be coached. And Billy Donovan is happy to oblige. Dosunmu saw significant minutes and scored 11 points in the Bulls' 111-107 victory at Brooklyn on Saturday. His opportunities should be plentiful with both Coby White and Javonte Green in health and safety protocols, while Alex Caruso is nursing a sore hamstring.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO