Nick Martinez to Padres: 4/$20M

Serving as one of the last free-agent rumors of the night before MLB's lockout officially commenced, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Padres were “showing strong interest” in free agent Nick Castellanos. An important disclaimer here is that teams are prohibited from contacting players or making any transactions during the duration of this lockout. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how strongly the reported interest in Castellanos will persist when the transaction freeze is over. Nonetheless, this is a notable piece of insight into how San Diego may operate when the Padres are free to bolster their roster again.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO