Update 7:28pm: The terms of the deal have been updated via Jeff Passan, and it will be a three-year deal worth $71 million. The Chicago Cubs proved on Wednesday that a looming lockout wasn’t going to keep them from bolstering their roster. After adding veteran catcher Yan Gomes, and outfielder Clint Frazier to the team on Tuesday, they’ve made one more big move on Wednesday evening with the signing of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO